Man Accused Of Planning Son's Kidnap Released From Police Custody

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2019

Tosin Ojuola, father of the five-day-old child abducted by gunmen on April 11 at Ijagbe community in the Mopa-Muro Local Government Area of Kogi State, has been released from Police custody.

Speaking to NAN in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Wednesday, Ojuola said he was released at about 6:30pm on April 23, after spending nine days in police custody.

He said Hakeem Busari, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, ordered his release after interrogating him and two other suspects, his landlord and a co-tenant, who were also detained in connection with the incident.

The two other suspects are still in Police custody.

Ojuola was arrested after the community leaders accused him of having a hand in the abduction of his child, a revelation premised on consultations with the village oracle.

Speaking on his release, he said: "I am very grateful to the commissioner of police for ordering the investigating police officer to release me because I am innocent.

"I want the police to do everything to help me find my baby either dead or alive; that is the only way I can get justice."

He also asked the Police to arrest and interrogate three community leaders, who forced him to take them to the spot where he buried the placenta of his baby to perform rituals.

