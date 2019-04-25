Selling Buhari To International Community Was Quite Easy, Says Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, says he had such a "good product in President Muhammadu Buhari, and as such, it was an easy task to "sell the president" to the international community.

The minister said this on Wednesday while speaking on the Good Morning Nigeria programme, aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), on Wednesday.

Speaking on the international community's perception of the President, he said: "I have a good product in President Buhari and selling him to the international community was quite easy.

“What endears him to the international community is the achievement in the economy; how he nurtured the economy from recession to growth, recording six consecutive quarters of growth in the GDP.

“We have brought down inflation; foreign reserve has increased from $27bn to $45bn. Our reforms have earned us accolade globally. Post-election, we have witnessed $5bn investment in Nigeria.”

According to NAN, Mohammed also said the Nigerian government would not allow a repeat of what happened during the administration of the 8th assembly, which he said worked at cross-purposes with the executive arm of government.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is working to ensure that the National Assembly and the executive have a good working relationship that will bring about seamless executions of its agenda.

The minister said: “As far as we respect the independence of the legislative arm of government, we also believe that, especially when a party has done very well in both legislative and executive elections, there should be synergy between the legislative and the executive arms of government.

“I want to assure you that we are doing the right thing this time and we will not end up with the kind of situation that we had from 2015 to 2019.

“We will not have a situation where it will seem that the leadership of the National Assembly is working for the opposition, or where members of the same party are working at cross-purposes.

“This time, we will get it right. We will have a good relationship with the National Assembly and we will work very well with the legislature."