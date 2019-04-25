UNICEF: Nearly Four Million Nigerian Children Missed First Dose Of Measles Vaccine

Worldwide coverage levels of the second dose of the measles vaccines are even more alarming. Of the top 20 countries with the largest number of unvaccinated children in 2017, nine have not introduced the second dose.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2019

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says Nigeria tops the list of unvaccinated children across the world, making the country among the 20 sub-Saharan countries with children not vaccinated for measles.

A statement issued by Geoffrey Njoku, Communications Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria, noted that Nigeria has the highest number of children under one year, who missed out on the first dose of the vaccine.

According to the statement, Henrietta Fore, the UNICEF boss, said: “In low- and middle-income countries, the situation is critical. In 2017, for example, Nigeria had the highest number of children under one year of age who missed out on the first dose at nearly 4 million. It was followed by India (2.9 million), Pakistan and Indonesia (1.2 million each), and Ethiopia (1.1 million).

“Worldwide coverage levels of the second dose of the measles vaccines are even more alarming. Of the top 20 countries with the largest number of unvaccinated children in 2017, nine have not introduced the second dose.

“Twenty-countries in sub-Saharan Africa have not introduced the necessary second dose in the national vaccination schedule, putting over 17 million infants a year at higher risk of measles during their childhood.”

Noting that UNICEF, alongside partners like the Measles and Rubella Initiative and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, are working on ways measles can be eradicated by making vaccine affordable, the statement added that assistance is being provided to countries to take note of underserved areas and unreached children; procuring vaccines and other immunization supplies; supporting supplementary vaccination campaigns to address gaps in routine immunization coverage; working with relevant countries to introduce the second dose of the measles vaccine in the national immunization schedule.

Fore said: “Cameroon, Liberia and Nigeria are on track to do so in 2019; introducing innovations like the use of solar power and mobile technologies to maintain vaccines at the right temperature.

“The measles virus will always find unvaccinated children. If we are serious about averting the spread of this dangerous but preventable disease, we need to vaccinate every child in rich and poor countries alike.

“Measles is far too contagious. It is critical not only to increase coverage but also to sustain vaccination rates at the right doses to create an umbrella of immunity for everyone.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Our Govt Has Been Denied Loans Because Of Herdsmen/Farmers’ Clashes, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
International Reinstated Government Of Burkina Faso Meets With Top UN Officials
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Israeli Police Investigate ‘Lynching’ Of African Asylum Seeker
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Compassion Amidst Crisis—Welcoming Syrian Refugees By Kika Otiono
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International President Buhari To Jet To Kenya, Ethiopia
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Otedola Fulfills $50,000 Promise To Christian Chukwu 
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: Doctors Free To Leave Nigeria... You Can Quote Me, We Have More Than Enough
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Many Sins Of An Acclaimed Legend, General Tukur Buratai​ By Adejumo Kabir​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 'He Hasn't Done Anything In Medical Practice' — Doctors' Associations Blast Nigige Over 'Unfortunate' Comment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Prison Inmate Dies Two Days After Giving Birth To Twins
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Lagos Nab Two Young Men Fighting Over N30,000 After Stealing Female Pants
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: Buhari In Lagos To Commission Airport Road, Mass Transit Buses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Sends Six 'Robbers' Who Killed Seven In Idoani Bank Operation To Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Declines To Name Kogi Oil-Producing State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Lai Mohammed Explains The Nexus Between Illegal Mining And Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Elders Pledge To Help Uzodinma Dislodge Ihedioha At Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad