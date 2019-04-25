VIDEO: 'Crops Destroyed, Ground Vibrating' — Chevron's Oil Field In Ondo On Fire For More Than Seven Days

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, one of the residents can be heard saying: "This is the consequence of the negligence of Chevron...The fire is so intense; it's so heavy it has destroyed all the crops and the environment. In fact the ground is vibrating."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2019

Residents of Oju-Imole in Ilaje Local Government are crying out to the Federal Government and the International Community over a seven-day blaze at Oju-Imole Field operated by Chevron at Okorigho in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to the residents, despite bringing the inferno the attention of Chevron, the operator of the oil field, the blaze has continued consuming a large expanse of land and has destroyed marine/wildlife and constituted heavy pollution without intervention from the authorities or Chevron.

Residents in the area are reportedly fleeing for safety.

Chevron resumed operation at the oil field in 2012; it initially stopped exploration in 2002 at the Omuro/Oju Imole Oil field after residents protested insecurity of their lives, property and impact to the environment.

SaharaReporters, New York

