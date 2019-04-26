37-Year-Old Driver Strangles Boss's Wife To Death After He Was Fired

“I was hurt when my boss sacked me. That time, my wife just had her baby and because there was no income anymore, we lost the baby.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2019


Morenikeji Adeyemi, a 37-year old driver, has admitted to killing his boss's wife.

Adeyemi made the admission when he was paraded by the Oyo State Police Command in Ibadan.

Shina Olukolu, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, who paraded the suspects at the command headquaters in Ibadan, said the suspect was arrested at Sango Ota in Ogun state where he had relocated to after committing the crime. 

Making the confession, Adeyemi said: “I was hurt when my boss sacked me. That time, my wife just had her baby and because there was no income anymore, we lost the baby. 

“So, I thought of a way to get back at him, because it was so painful. My boss’s wife had once told me about her spiritual challenges, and I had promised to take her to a place for prayers.

"I was able to use that as a premise to lure her and I told her that I was taking her to a place Awe along Awe/Oyo road. We took her car and along the way, she said she was pressed, so she went into the bush, I followed her and strangulated her by the river in the bush. I then took her vehicle and ran away, before I was arrested two weeks ago.”

