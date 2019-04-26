Bayelsa APC 'Completely' Rejects 'Ungodly' Life Pension For Assembly Members

"It was unsympathetic for members of the House of Assembly to seek to enhance their own lives at the expense of the vast majority of Bayelsa people living in pain and penury. Th life pension bill as an unspeakable crime against our people," Doifie Buokoribo, State Publicity Secretary of the APC, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2019

Bayelsa State House of Assembly

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has described as ”unjust, ungodly and self-serving”, the bill on the monthly post-service life pensions of between N0.1 million and N0.5 million for members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

On Wednesday, a controversial bill sponsored by the leader of the House, Peter Akpe and passed on the floor of the House, approved N500,000 post-service monthly pension to the speakers of the assembly, while deputy speakers will receive N200,000 and members N100,000. See Also Legal Bayelsa Assembly Members Approve Monthly Life Pension For Themselves 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

However, Doifie Buokoribo, State Publicity Secretary of the APC, said the party "completely rejects" this life pension bill for members of the State House of Assembly.

"APC has been at the forefront of efforts to enthrone a regime of better life for the people of Bayelsa State. And we have led a robust opposition to the current system of anti-people governance in the state for close to eight years.

"Regarding this latest move by the House of Assembly, we again say that the idea is avaricious, wicked, and insensitive. By proposing such a law, the lawmakers have merely portrayed themselves as a people who feel no concern for the feelings of their suffering constituents. They have once again confirmed that they are in cahoots with the executive in the serial impoverishment of the people of Bayelsa State.

"APC advises the legislature to withdraw the obnoxious pension bill and avoid the appalling crime against the people of Bayelsa State. In the event of the legislature’s refusal to heed this solemn advice, we appeal to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, if he is still in touch with his essential humanity, to refuse assent to the pension bill when it is transmitted to him. Failing this, the party calls on the people of Bayelsa State to embark on a campaign of peaceful resistance against the rogue assembly and the poverty regime of Governor Dickson.”

SaharaReporters, New York

