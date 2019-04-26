BREAKING: Kaduna Government Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Kajuru Local Government

The curfew is coming as a result of security reports suggesting the imminence of fresh attack in Kasuwan Magani community, one of the crisis-prone areas in the council.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2019

The Kaduna State government has announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

A short statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman of the Kaduna State government, quotes Bala Bantex, the Deputy Governor, as directing full enforcement of the curfew and also urging citizens to comply and support peace efforts in the community.

Kajuru Local Government Area has been in the news in the last two years for the wrong reasons, especially due to incessant conflicts that have claimed several lives and property worth millions of naira.

Just last Friday, armed bandits attacked a resort in Kajuru, killling two aids workers: Faye Mooney, a British expatriate, and Matthew Ogwuche, a Nigerian.

SaharaReporters, New York

