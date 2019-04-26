Three Killed As Fresh Crisis Breaks Out In Kaduna

At least three people have lost their lives in a fresh crisis in Kasuwan Mangani area of Kaduna State.

As of the time of filing this report, security operatives were yet to apprehend or identify perpetrators of the killings, while the identities of the casualities are still unknown too.

In reaction to this latest security threat, the Kaduna State government announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the incident, Samuel Aruwan, spokesman of the Kaduna State government, said the imposition of the curfew is to avert any further breakdown of law and order and also to prevent the crisis from spilling over to neighboring villages in the local government council.

Aruwan urged citizens to comply and support efforts of government and security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the community.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Kaduna State government beefed up security in Kajuru to thwart the fresh wave of killing sweeping across Kasuwan from reaching Kajuru and other communities.