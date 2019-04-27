Corpse Of Six-Year-Old Boy Declared Missing Found In Neighbour's Freezer

The Police in Lagos have arrested a woman, in whose freezer Treasure Akinsohun, a six-year-old boy, was found dead hours after he was declared missing.

The freezer was normally used to sell water and soft drinks.

DSP Bala Elkana, the command’s spokesman, confirmed the arrest to NAN on Friday, saying the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary while investigation was ongoing.

Elkana said that at about 8.30pm on April 23, one Eunice Akinsohun of Oyedele Street, Alapere ketu, reported her six-year-old son Treasure missing since about 9am.

He said the corpse of the boy, was found in a freezer a day later inside the shop owned by Eunice’s neighbour, one Patience Odowo. Patience’s shop was at 12 Orisigun Street also in Alapere.

Odowo was promptly arrested.

Sources said Treasure and his mother lived in Ikorodu and had gone to Ketu to celebrate the Easter holidays with his maternal aunt.

It was gathered that Treasure and some children in his aunt’s compound were playing when he suddenly disappeared, but his body was later found inside the freezer at Orisigun Street, about five streets from where his mother’s younger sister resides.

Eunice Akinsohun, the bereaved mother, told journalists that she noticed her son was not among the other children playing in the compound.

She said when she asked for his whereabouts, the other children could not give an answer, forcing her to raise the alarm.

After a frenetic combing of the neigbhourhood for the child turned vain, Eunice decided to reported the case to the Police at Alapere Police Station.

“I also called my husband on the phone to inform him of the development," she said.

"Before I got back home, a crowd had gathered at my sister’s house at Alapere to help in the search for my son. Throughout that day we couldn’t locate the exact place where he was.

"When my husband eventually arrived, he also tried his best with my sister’s husband and some elders in the community. He was still not found. That was how we went back to Ikorodu that night in anguish."

The woman said she and her husband were on their way back to Alapere from Ikorodu when they received a phone call that her son had been found in a woman’s freezer at Orisigun Street.

“Immediately I saw the corpse of my son, I fainted," she said.

"I was later revived at the hospital. What surprised me was how my son got into a freezer on another street. I still don’t understand how he got into the freezer as I speak with you, but it is left for the police to investigate."

Ojo Akinsohun, the father of the boy, urged the Police to investigate the matter, saying: "I can’t allow my child to die in vain."