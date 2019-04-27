'Devil Is To Blame' — Ortom Invites Citizens To Pray And Fast Against Killings In Benue

He encouraged the people to participate in a one-week prayer and fasting programme organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the state government, starting next Monday, stressing that only the devil could instigate human beings to kill and destroy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2019

Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State, has called on people in the state to seek divine intervention to the rising crime in the state, which he identified as the work of the "devil".

Orton made the appeal appeal on Saturday at the NKST Church, Iortyer in Makurdi, capital of the state. 

He encouraged the people to participate in a one-week prayer and fasting programme organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the state government, starting next Monday, stressing that only the devil could instigate human beings to kill and destroy.

“We must therefore collectively approach the throne of grace by going into sincere prayers coupled with repentance and sustained fasting particularly against the rising wave of crime because such problems emanate from the spiritual realm," he said.

“We cannot afford to fail Benue; like the Bible says, greater is the end of a thing than the beginning, and in that regard we will ensure that at the end of our second term in office, Benue people will have every cause to rejoice."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Miyetti Allah, APC Chieftain Disagree Over Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Onoja: Even If I wanted To Assassinate Someone, It Would Be Someone Who Can Change Votes — Not Austin Okai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ACF: APC Must Guard Against Sharing Power With Minority Parties At National Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency There's No Basis To Return To APC, Says Ortom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Displaced Bandits Now In Osun, Says Oyetola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Desperate To Find A Way Back To The Front Page Of Newspapers, APC Replies Secondus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap Two Senior Shell Workers In Rivers, Kill Their Police Escorts
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Corpse Of Six-Year-Old Boy Declared Missing Found In Neighbour's Freezer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Miyetti Allah, APC Chieftain Disagree Over Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 37-Year-Old Driver Strangles Boss's Wife To Death After He Was Fired
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nine Nigerians Arrested In US For $3.5m Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Onoja: Even If I wanted To Assassinate Someone, It Would Be Someone Who Can Change Votes — Not Austin Okai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ekiti Hunters Arrest Two Of The Herdsmen 'Killing Farmers, Raping Women And Girls'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Celebrity World's Oldest Monarch Dies In Kogi At 116 — After 36 Years On The Throne
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerian Pastors and Private Jets: The Future of the Gospel By Adebayo Raphael
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Shot Twice In The Head By Fellow Nigerian In South Africa For 'Not Knowing Where Weed Is Sold'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Shuaibu Ibrahim Named New Director-General Of National Youth Service Corps
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion As Governor Ben Ayade Plunges Cross River Into The Atlantic Ocean By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad