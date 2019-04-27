'Devil Is To Blame' — Ortom Invites Citizens To Pray And Fast Against Killings In Benue

Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State, has called on people in the state to seek divine intervention to the rising crime in the state, which he identified as the work of the "devil".



Orton made the appeal appeal on Saturday at the NKST Church, Iortyer in Makurdi, capital of the state.



He encouraged the people to participate in a one-week prayer and fasting programme organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the state government, starting next Monday, stressing that only the devil could instigate human beings to kill and destroy.



“We must therefore collectively approach the throne of grace by going into sincere prayers coupled with repentance and sustained fasting particularly against the rising wave of crime because such problems emanate from the spiritual realm," he said.



“We cannot afford to fail Benue; like the Bible says, greater is the end of a thing than the beginning, and in that regard we will ensure that at the end of our second term in office, Benue people will have every cause to rejoice."