Police Rearrest Emilie, Anambra's 'Most Wanted Kidnapper' And 'Killer' Of Chikelue Iloanusi's Father

Confirming the arrest, Haruna Miuhammed, spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, said the suspect jumped from three-storeyed hotel building and since then, all efforts to rearrest him were futile.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2019

Ikechukwu Emilie, a notorious Kidnapper who allegedly killed one Pa Iloanyusi, the then 85-year-old father of former Super Eagles player Chikelue Iloanusi in 2014, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command.

The Police in the state had named him the "most wanted kidnapper".

Confirming the arrest, Haruna Miuhammed, spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, said the suspect jumped from three-storeyed hotel building and since then, all efforts to rearrest him were futile. 

The Police said he was arrested on Saturday at about 1:30pm,as he had allegedly been terrorising Anaku and Otoucha axes of Anambra State. 

Emilie was rounded up at Phix motel, Abagana, where he jumped down from a three-storeyed hotel building with handcuff and escaped since 2014. 

His arrest follows an intelligence report from police detectives attached to the Command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

