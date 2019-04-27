Senate Committee Gives Owners Two Weeks To Remove Trucks Causing Gridlock At Apapa

He warned that if there is no positive response after two weeks, the committee would take a definite action and compel the Nigerian government to do something drastic.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2019

The Senate Committee on Works has issued a two-week ultimatum to truck owners, the Nigerian Port Authority and other agencies to remove every truck/trailer causing gridlock on Apapa-Wharf and Apapa-Oshodi roads.

However, at the Tincan Port, a one-week deadline was given to the contractor handling trailers' park to speed up in completing their project for commissioning, so that it can be put to use immediately.

The other agencies handling various logistics operations at the Apapa port were not left out, as they were given one-week ultimatum to brace up.

Kabiru Gaya, the Senate Committee Chairman, had earlier led some senators to Lagos to seek final solutions to the traffic situation in Apapa.

He added that the bridge should not be the warehouse for the trucks and containers.

"Let me say for two weeks, we will see a positive response. If we don’t, we will take our action and I can assure you that the Federal Government will do something drastic," he said.

On the automatic call up system for trailers, Gaya stated that government was trying to get temporary parking spaces for trailers to ease traffic, calling on agencies concerned with trucks’ clearance to speed up the process by automating their system of operations.

As part of measures to ease Apapa gridlock, Gaya said a small committee has been set up to submit report to the Senate Committee within four days.

He urged NPA and other agencies to give waivers to shippers so that other ports such as Warri and Port Harcourt ports could be attractive for use.

SaharaReporters, New York

