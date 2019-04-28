BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Canadian, Scot In Rivers

Gunmen have attacked and kidnapped two expatriates and a Nigerian at a rig belonging to Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) rig at Ogbele, Rivers State.

The kidnapped expatriates are a Scot and a Canadian.

SaharaReporters gathered that the kidnappers stormed the facility at about 7:00 am on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Major Ibrahim Abubakar of Operation Delta Safe said: ”At about 8am on April 27, some gunmen visited the rig belonging to Niger Delta Petroleum Resources and carried out the attack and kidnapped two expatriates. Their nationals were not given.

”When we heard about the incident, we mobilised to comb the swamp but to no avail; we couldn't arrest the perpetrators. Efforts have been intensified to rescue and arrest culprits, but we have also advised the management to provide adequate security to their operations."

NDPR is an indigenous and independent operator of small to medium-sized fields.

The latest incident happened two days after two oil workers of Shell Nigeria were kidnapped in Rivers State, with the police escorts attached to them killed.

That kidnap happened on Thursday evening along the Ahoada-Ndele-Rumuji-Emohua axis of the East-West road, Rivers State.

Both abductees were senior staff members of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and they were returning from an official trip to neighbouring Bayelsa State when they were attacked.