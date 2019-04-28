BREAKING: Police Declare State Of Emergency On East-West Road

Among the series of attacks on innocent civilians on that road, two Shell Nigeria workers were kidnapped and their police escorts killed last week along the Ahoada-Ndele-Rumuji-Emohua axis of the East-West Road, Rivers State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2019

The Police in Rivers State have declared a state of emergency on the Rumuji-Ndele-Rumuekpe axis of the East-West Road where gunmen have been killing, maiming and kidnapping innocent civilians unrestrained.

Both victims of the kidnap were senior staff members of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and they were returning from an official trip to neighbouring Bayelsa State  when the incident happened.

Both victims of the kidnap were senior staff members of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and they were returning from an official trip to neighbouring Bayelsa State  when the incident happened.

Also last week, a driver with the Abua Odual Local Government Transport Service was shot dead by kidnappers along the Emohua axis of the same East-West Road. All the other passengers in the 30-seater Coaster Bus were also kidnapped. See Also CRIME Rivers Gunmen Shoot Bus Driver On East-West Road, Kidnap All The Passengers 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

On Sunday, Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, announced the state of emergency to SaharaReporters, saying: “Yes, confirmed.

"We have declared a state of emergency on the place, which means we have declared war at fishing and flushing out all criminals in that axis. All eyes hands and apparatus have been put to task to end all vices along that road.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

