Despite Collecting N1.4m Ransom, Gunmen Refuse To Release Abducted Abuja Policemen

Despite allegedly collecting N1.4 m ransom last week, the two kidnapped policemen attached to the National Assembly have still not been released by their abductors.

The two policemen were kidnapped in Shere community, Abuja, over two weeks ago on their way home from a funeral.

The gunmen were said to have actually kidnapped three policemen, one of whom managed to escape.

Their abductors later demanded N10m as ransom to secure their freedom.

However, not ready to pay the ransom the Federal Capital Territory Police Command deployed 20 policemen to Gwalluyi community, where the abduction occurred, and its neighbouring communities in search of the missing cops.

But when efforts to track down the criminals turned vain, the family members of the abducted policemen were said to have met with the leadership of the Police, which allegedly provided N1m.

The worried relations also raised additional N400,000, amounting to N1.4m, which was delivered to the kidnappers by a police officer attached to the Federal Criminal Investigation Department identified as Danladi.

“When the families observed that the police were unable to track down the kidnappers, they cried to the authorities in the FCT Police Command which gave them N1m," said a source. “They rallied round to raise additional N400,000 which was given to a pastor who is also a policeman to deliver to the kidnappers for the release of the captives.”

A family member expressed apprehension over the safety of the cops whose names he declined to disclose for security reasons.

He stated: “Days after receiving the ransom, the kidnappers have failed to release the policemen and we are afraid that something might have happened to them

“When they were contacted on the phone, the kidnappers said they had travelled, promising to release the men when they returned, but we don’t understand what they meant by that.”

Gajere Danjuma, the acting FCT Police spokesman, said efforts to rescue the men were ongoing. He, however, denied that a ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

“Our men are still combing the bush for their rescue but no ransom was paid to anyone,” he said.