Nigerian Government Pays N13.8m To Suspended NHIS Secretary, Yusuf

However, fresh facts have surfaced that shows that not only has the Nigerian government failed to carry out the recommendations of the committee, Yusuf is still receiving salary and allowances.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2019

Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), who was suspended indefinitely, has continued to receive salary and allowances from coffers of the Nigerian government.

Yusuf was suspended on October 19, 2018, and a panel set up to investigate him recommended him for dismissal from the service for gross irregularities.

Between December 24, 2018, when the panel submitted its report, and April 25, 2019, the NHIS boss had received nothing less than N13.8million, The Punch newspaper gathered.

He was also paid N9,116,129.00 in January for furniture and wardrobe allowances and rent in his Zenith Bank account with number 1004994179.

It was also gathered that he received the sum of N4,686,830, that includes five months payment of N617,366.02 as salary and N320,000 for fuelling his vehicle.

Sources within the agency disclosed that Yusuf took home seven Sports Utility Vehicles belonging to the NHIS and has been enjoying services as being an active head of the agency.

The panel had accused Yusuf of abusing procurement processes and contravening the Procurement Act.

He was also said to have used equipment of the agency to set up a personal office in his home.

The report read in part: “Over 42 items, comprising several Apple laptops and Iphones, UPS devices, air conditioners, chairs, microwave, fireproof safes, stabilisers, photocopying machines, printers and other office items were bought for him by the NHIS.

“Established cases of infractions of the Public Service Rules i.e. insubordination and refusal to carry out lawful instructions from superior authorities (governing council and the Federal Ministry of Health) contrary to PSR Rule 030301 (0), unauthorised public utterances contrary to Rule 030421 (id), and relevant service-wide circulars.

“And established cases of infraction of the following provisions of the Public Procurement Act: Sections 16(6) and 32(7); and committed infractions of Rule 3125(i) (a) and (b) of the Financial Regulations.”

SaharaReporters, New York

