VIDEO: 45MVA Transformer Destroyed As Fire Breaks Out At Apo Transmission Substation

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2019

There was a fire incident at the 132/33 kilovolts (kV) Apo transmission substation in Abuja on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the destruction of a 45MVA transformer.

The substation is operated by the transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Confirming the incident, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), which feeds directly from the substation to supply the end users, said the fire had been brought under control.

“Our technical team is right now working with the TCN engineers to see how to absorb the load on the 45MVA transformer that was affected by the fire,” AEDC said in a statement.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, also confirmed the tragedy, saying the fire had been extinguished, with plans underway to redistribute power to communities served  by the burnt transformer.

