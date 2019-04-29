BREAKING: Dickson Set To Decline Assent To Bill Approving Monthly Life Pension For Bayelsa Lawmakers

The controversial bill, sponsored by the leader of the House, Peter Akpe, approved N500,000 post-service monthly pension to the speakers of the assembly, while deputy speakers will receive N200,000. Members are to get N100,000.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2019

Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, is set to decline assent to a bill seeking life Pension for members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, which was forwarded to him after passage by the legislture.

Therefore, Dickson has summoned the leaders and the members of the assembly to his farm in Toru Orua to have a consultative meeting with them.

The summon is on the heels of pressure on the governor to decline assent to a controversial bill on life pension to members of state Assembly.

Dickson has been under pressure from all quarters to decline assent to the billl.

The bill specifically provided that former lawmakers, including persons of Bayelsa origin who served in the old Rivers State, would enjoy life pensions for their services in the state as applicable to former presidents, vice-presidents, governors and deputy governors across the country.

To qualify for the speakership pension of N500, 000 monthly, the official must have served for two years and above.

SaharaReporters, New York

