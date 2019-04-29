Four Arrested In Ogun For 'Hiding' Cannabis in Deep Freezer And Selling 'Like Soft Drinks'

"The suspects were caught with the deep freezer, which they pretended to use to sell soft drinks. But when it was opened, it was found loaded with the suspected weeds."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2019

Four suspected dealers in cannabis have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for distribution of the substance.

Arrested during a raid of hideouts in the state, the suspects are Opeyemi Wahab, 22; Kabirat Ahmed, 21;  Yusuf Rasaki, 20; and Saheed Mustapha, 32.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesman of the command, siad on Sunday: "in furtherance of total clampdown on hoodlums perpetrating violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism, following which a special operation outfit code named ‘Operation Puff Adder‘ was launched recently by the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama. 

"The suspects were caught with the deep freezer, which they pretended to use to sell soft drinks. But when it was opened, it was found loaded with the suspected weed.

“On interrogation, they confessed being the major distributors of the substance in Agbara area and that they always used the freezer to distribute it around so as to deceive security agents and evade arrest".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen In Rivers Abduct Corpse En Route To Interment, Demand N1m Ransom
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Declare State Of Emergency On East-West Road
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Collecting N1.4m Ransom, Gunmen Refuse To Release Abducted Abuja Policemen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Canadian, Scot In Rivers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Desperate To Remain In Power To Cover Up N14trn Stolen Under His Watch, PDP Alleges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Three Killed' As Gunmen Raid Community In Rivers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Documents Show Osinbajo, Fashola Lied About Rise In Power Generation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen In Rivers Abduct Corpse En Route To Interment, Demand N1m Ransom
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Energy TCN Explains Why Nigeria Experienced Nationwide Blackout Since April 25
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Step Down Support For Bello's Second Term Ambition, Kogi APC Petitions Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Declare State Of Emergency On East-West Road
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Bauchi Gov-elect To Stand Trial Over False Declaration Of Assets
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Food Beware Of Poisonous Cow Skin Sold In Markets, Lagos Govt Warns Residents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Collecting N1.4m Ransom, Gunmen Refuse To Release Abducted Abuja Policemen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap Two Senior Shell Workers In Rivers, Kill Their Police Escorts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Electronics Companies Fouani, Somotex Defrauded Nigeria Of Over N25bn In Revenue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Canadian, Scot In Rivers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Stop Misleading Nigerians, The President Cannot ‘Rule’ From Anywhere: A Reply to Garba Shehu, By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad