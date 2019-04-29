Four Arrested In Ogun For 'Hiding' Cannabis in Deep Freezer And Selling 'Like Soft Drinks'

Four suspected dealers in cannabis have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for distribution of the substance.



Arrested during a raid of hideouts in the state, the suspects are Opeyemi Wahab, 22; Kabirat Ahmed, 21; Yusuf Rasaki, 20; and Saheed Mustapha, 32.



Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesman of the command, siad on Sunday: "in furtherance of total clampdown on hoodlums perpetrating violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism, following which a special operation outfit code named ‘Operation Puff Adder‘ was launched recently by the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama.



"The suspects were caught with the deep freezer, which they pretended to use to sell soft drinks. But when it was opened, it was found loaded with the suspected weed.



“On interrogation, they confessed being the major distributors of the substance in Agbara area and that they always used the freezer to distribute it around so as to deceive security agents and evade arrest".