'Ghanaian Doctors Better Paid Than Their Nigeria Counterparts'

“I really don’t blame most of them and the reason is simple; other nations have the ability to pay for services. Go and ask how much they pay doctors in Ghana, convert it in dollars and compare it to what they pay doctors in Nigeria.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2019

Dr Betta Edu, Director-General, Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (CRSPHCA), says medical doctors in Nigeria are lesser paid than their colleagues in some African countries.

Edu, who was reacting to comments by Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, stated that the country clearly lacks the number of medical doctors to meet with the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) recommendations.

“I want to put it clearly on record, the Minister of Labour and Productivity was wrong. By the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, we need one doctor per 600 persons in a population," he told NAN.

“Even if we churn out the figure we have today 10 times for the next 10 years, we are not going to arrive at what Universal Health Coverage (UHC) requires from Nigeria. It is simple mathematics and not about anybody now.

“How many doctors are practising right now in Nigeria? Just 35,000 — and most of them are in urban areas. Very few of them are practising in rural areas. How are we going to achieve UHC when we are saying that even the 35,000 doctors that are grossly inadequate can go for all we care.”

Betta said the government must improve the welfare of doctors to meet global standards, arguing that medical practitioners should be encouraged to stay in the country rather than allowed to leave.

“Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pays the house rent of its staff and children’s school fees that is the oil sector; we can do the same for our doctors to keep them to offer services,” she said.

“Beyond that, even as a nation, we should be discussing with International Labour Organisation (ILO) to see how we can prevent more people from leaving instead of saying they can go; if they go, how will the health sector in Nigeria work?

“I really don’t blame most of them and the reason is simple; other nations have the ability to pay for services. Go and ask how much they pay doctors in Ghana, convert it in dollars and compare it to what they pay doctors in Nigeria.”

The DG of CRSPHCA called on the state government to enforce the laws guiding medical practitioners to ensure all doctors are licensed and fully certified.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Documents Show Osinbajo, Fashola Lied About Rise In Power Generation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Step Down Support For Bello's Second Term Ambition, Kogi APC Petitions Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Bauchi Gov-elect To Stand Trial Over False Declaration Of Assets
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Desperate To Remain In Power To Cover Up N14trn Stolen Under His Watch, PDP Alleges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections PDP 'Receives Briefing' Of How INEC 'Erased All Trails Of Atiku's Victory Results From Server'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dickson Set To Decline Assent To Bill Approving Monthly Life Pension For Bayelsa Lawmakers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Documents Show Osinbajo, Fashola Lied About Rise In Power Generation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen In Rivers Abduct Corpse En Route To Interment, Demand N1m Ransom
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Energy TCN Explains Why Nigeria Experienced Nationwide Blackout Since April 25
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Step Down Support For Bello's Second Term Ambition, Kogi APC Petitions Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Bauchi Gov-elect To Stand Trial Over False Declaration Of Assets
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Electronics Companies Fouani, Somotex Defrauded Nigeria Of Over N25bn In Revenue
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Declare State Of Emergency On East-West Road
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Beware Of Poisonous Cow Skin Sold In Markets, Lagos Govt Warns Residents
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Collecting N1.4m Ransom, Gunmen Refuse To Release Abducted Abuja Policemen
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap Two Senior Shell Workers In Rivers, Kill Their Police Escorts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Buhari Desperate To Remain In Power To Cover Up N14trn Stolen Under His Watch, PDP Alleges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections PDP 'Receives Briefing' Of How INEC 'Erased All Trails Of Atiku's Victory Results From Server'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad