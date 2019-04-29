Seven Weeks After Losing Election, Last PDP lawmaker In Lagos Assembly Joins APC

Dapo Olorunrinu, the sole survivor of the gale of defection that swept seven Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2017 has eventually defected to APC.

The Lagos State House of Assembly is now fully constituted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers only.

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo-Odofin constituency I, lost his re-election bid to Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, the APC candidate, in the March 9 house of assembly election with just 278 votes.

However, he promised to the let the result stand without seeking legal redress

The lawmaker informed the house of his defection on Monday at the plenary through a letter titled 'Letter of Defection from PDP to APC' and addressed to Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker.

The letter was read by Azeez Sanni, the Clerk of the assembly.

“I have been a young progressive-minded person and I have decided to realign with the APC based on moving trend and party to reckon with taking Lagos State to the next level,” he said in the letter.

“I will like to appreciate Mr Speaker for his continuous act of service to my constituency. This explains the magnanimity of Mr Speaker.”

Olorunrinu had earlier said that in 2015, there were eight PDP members in the house but seven defected.

"In all sincerity I make bold to say here that, I have never had any regret," he said, adding that he was happy to still find himself in the midst of great administration.

"Sincerely, I said to myself that continuity as a young man in politics is a necessity. I said to myself that I must join the progressives’ party, which is the APC. Permit me to say this in this hallowed chamber that the PDP has been discovered by my humble self as a party that is not to be reckoned with — not to be reckoned with because it is a party that lacks structure, it is a party that lacks visions for Nigeria of tomorrow. That’s the more reason why I said to myself that we must start from here and preach the good news of APC. I want to say a very big thank you to Mr Speaker for accepting me.”

Olorunrinu apologised to the speaker for his late defection.

He said he has spoken with his constituents, stakeholders of different cadres on the decision to join the “moving train”.

Responding, Obasa welcomed Olorunrinu to the APC, saying: “I thank you for making the decision at last. We welcome you into our midst as members of APC in the House of Assembly.

“You have always been part of us, save the fact that you refused to dump the leaking umbrella but today you have decided, I welcome you on behalf of our party.

"I want to thank you for lending your voice to what have been our position from quite sometime that the best party in Nigeria today is APC, so there is nothing to gain from PDP; for realising this, I congratulate you.

“Distinguished colleagues, we are now 40 members of APC. Thank you for joining us.”