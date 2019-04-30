APC Set To Compound Segun Oni's Court Woes by Suspending him

This is following the dismissal of the suit he filed against Kayode Fayemi at the Supreme Court two weeks ago to quest his eligibility to be candidate of the party and subsequently Governor of the state. After he initially congratulated Fayemi, Oni, a former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, had challenged Fayemi’s victory at the May 12, 2018 governorship primary in which he came second.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2019

Segun Oni, former Governor of Ekiti State, has been summoned by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his native Ifaki Ekiti in Ido/osi Local Government to defend himself against certain allegations.

This is following the dismissal of the suit he filed against Kayode Fayemi at the Supreme Court two weeks ago to quest his eligibility to be candidate of the party and subsequently Governor of the state.

After he initially congratulated Fayemi, Oni, a former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, had challenged Fayemi’s victory at the May 12, 2018 governorship primary in which he came second. 

In his suit, Oni had claimed that Fayemi was ineligible to stand as the APC candidate because he did not resign from office, as the law demands, as Minister of Mines and Steel Development 30 days before the shadow election.

Oni also claimed that the White Paper by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry raised by former Governor Ayo Fayose indicted Fayemi and barred him from holding public office for 10 years.

Prior to the judgement given by the Apex court, prominent party leaders, including the state APC Elders’ Forum, had begged Oni to withdraw the case after the suit was filed at the Federal High Court but the former Governor would not budge.

However, Oni failed in his bid to sack Fayemi from office, as his case was thrown out by all three court levels.

“We the executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ifaki Ekiti hereby request your presence at the Ilero Town Hall, Ilogbe, Ifaki Ekiti to clear some allegations against your person by some members of the APC Ward II, Ifaki Ekiti," read the summons letter from APC executives in Ifaki Ward 2, dated April 24 and signed by the Ward Chairman and Secretary.

“Kindly indicate by informing the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward II, Ifaki Ekiti the convenient time and date to meet the executive members within the next seven (7) days of the receipt of this letter.

“Please treat as very urgent.”

SaharaReporters, New York

