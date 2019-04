The Nigerian Senate has passed a sum of N8.916 trillion as the budget for the 2019 fiscal year — a figure that is N86 billion higher than the N8.83 trillion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The upper chamber passed the new budget on Tuesday after Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, presented the report of the committee on the floor of the house.

Details soon...