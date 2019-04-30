Gunmen Abduct Taraba State University Deputy Registrar

Sanusi Sa'ad, Deputy Registrar Administration of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, has been kidnapped.



The kidnapping took place at about 1am on Tuesday in the university Quarters.

Samuel Shikaa, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU), Taraba State University chapter, confirmed the incident, saying Sa'ad's abductors came in through the unfenced part of the university before whisking the registrar to an unknown hideout.

Taraba State University branch of ASUU is currently on strike over the insecurity of staff occasioned by lack of perimeter fencing of the university, as well as funding and pension for staff, among other reasons.

As of the time of filling in this report, the family had not been contacted by the kidnappers.