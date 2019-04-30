Judge's Absence Stalls Trial Of Bauchi Governor-elect

According to the court registrar, the judge was on legal duty in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2019

The trial of Senator Bala Mohammed, the Governor-elect of Bauchi State, has been stalled as a result of the absence of the presiding judge.

Mohammed, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was scheduled for arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday before an FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja, but the court failed to sit.

Mohammed is standing trial over allegations of false declaration of assets.

Although the Governor-elect and his counsel, as well as counsel to the EFCC, were all in court on Monday, Justice Yusuf Halilu, the presiding judge, was not present.

According to the court registrar, the judge was on legal duty in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking with journalists outside the court, Wahab Shittu, the EFCC counsel, debunked the claim that the trial was a political witch-hunt against the governor-elect.

He said: “It is a matter that was ongoing before another judge who has now been elevated to the Court of Appeal. The expectation was that the matter would soon be reassigned to another judge. 

“Just a week ago, the registry of this court sent us a notice that today (Monday) has been fixed for the re-arraignment of the defendant. It was not at the instance of the court. You know when a case is transferred to another court, it starts de novo (afresh)."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Explain How Gunmen Kidnapped UBEC Chairman, Daughter... Killed One, Injured Two
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Intensifying Efforts To Rescue ‘Innocent’ Female Student Arrested With Tramadol In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Leaked Audio Exposes Amnesty Boss Dokubo's Plans To 'Steal' N4.88bn
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Jealous Lover Who 'Set Ex-Girlfriend's Family Of Nine Ablaze'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen In Rivers Abduct Corpse En Route To Interment, Demand N1m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Documents Show Osinbajo, Fashola Lied About Rise In Power Generation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Explain How Gunmen Kidnapped UBEC Chairman, Daughter... Killed One, Injured Two
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Intensifying Efforts To Rescue ‘Innocent’ Female Student Arrested With Tramadol In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Five Crushed To Death As Tricycle Crossing Rail Track Is Caught By Moving Train
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Leaked Audio Exposes Amnesty Boss Dokubo's Plans To 'Steal' N4.88bn
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Jealous Lover Who 'Set Ex-Girlfriend's Family Of Nine Ablaze'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Boko Haram Members Earn $3,000 Daily But Nigerian Soldiers Get N1,000'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen In Rivers Abduct Corpse En Route To Interment, Demand N1m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'
ACTIVISM VIDEO: Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections PDP 'Receives Briefing' Of How INEC 'Erased All Trails Of Atiku's Victory Results From Server'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad