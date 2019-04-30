Man Set Ablaze By Mob In Bayelsa While 'Kidnapping' A Child

Two middle-aged men met their waterloo on Tuesday over alleged stealing of a child at Edepie community, a suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The incident occurred at a private school where the child was being taken away from before nemesis caught up with them at the school junction.

While one was not lucky and got killed by an irate mob, the other two were thoroughly beaten and were only rescued from the angry crowd by the Police.

One of them allegedly confessed that they were sent by a politician, a confession that further infuriated the mob.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with state police command on the current wave of jungle justice and insecurity was not possible, as the Public Relations officer did not answer his calls.

