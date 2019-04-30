Politicians Trust 'Marabaouts And Babalawos' More Than Security Officials, Says DSS DG

Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (SSS), has ascribed some of the security challenges in Nigeria to politicians's distrust of security officials.



Bichi was speaking Tuesday at a retreat for incoming governors organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).



He said: “I joke with politicians that you people trust the marabouts and babalawos more. Once someone tells you nothing will happen to your seat and it happens, you just trust that person in all crisis."



He said there was no lack of Intellegence in the country but rather a lack of will to act to combat the security challenges.



He noted a disconnect at the grassroots in intelligence gathering due to the disconnect between the formal and traditional leadership structures.



The SSS boss also lamented the disregard for security issues at the local government level, saying most local government chairmen do not hold security meetings to know what is happening in their localities.