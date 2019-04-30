Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss

Hundreds of protesters on Monday besieged the gate of the presidential villa to demand the immediate removal of Dr Joseph Nnana, Chairman of the board of NEXIM Bank, over allegations of corruption.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Awareness For Good Governance Group (AGGG), accused Nnana, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), of masterminding some corrupt and fraudulent activities going on in the bank.

Convener of the group, Princess Ajibola, said: "We observed with stark dismay the recent dubious engagements of one Dr Joseph Nnana, a former Deputy Governor (Economic Policies) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who was appointed barely one year ago to serve as the board Chairman of NEXIM.

"We regret to publicly announce the fraudulent and nepotistic crave of Dr Nnana, who has soiled his already filthy hands with cans of worms without traces of professional approach and has proven to the world that he is not fit to occupy any public office; not even a treasurer of any hamlet developmental union much less of a reputed public treasury like NEXIM Bank.

She said as a group, the Awareness For Good Governance platform is a formidable front with the sole interest of encouraging good leadership style in the public and financial sector of the economy.

"We all know our beloved country is rated among the third-world countries. However, our developmental stride is not limited because Nigeria under the pragmatic leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari accords zero tolerance to corruption.

"As an unrepentant apostle of corruption, the said Nnana who is unqualified to occupy the position of the organization's chairmanship is personalizing the affairs of the bank by allowing his emotions to take the lead while he steers activities of the bank to the murky waters of frustration, looting and scandals.

"Furthermore, our group noted the latest scheming of Dr Nnana and his cabals by illegitimately recommending and approving mass sack of staff of the bank perceived to opposed his corrupt minded posture, abuse of public office and lack of due process in his self-seeking and serving interest as an dictator without focus.

"The ongoing mass sack through threats and intimidation by Nnana is to allow him, his cronies and allies, mostly from his state of origin, amass illegitimate public fund at the expense of the formerly standard but now crippling organization under the watch of corrupt stenched-filled Nnanna.

"AGGG further gathered that Dr Nnana's latest hobby is the comic act of threatening to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to witch-hunt many of his staff who are contributing their best quota towards the development of the establishment.

"We want to equally caution the EFCC and the entirety of its hierarchy to desist from allowing the fake helmsman of a revered organization to use them for shaming purposes without proper investigation.

"In effect, we are tasking the EFCCC to investigate Dr Nnana's role when he served a Board Member in Nigeria's apex bank before his appointment as Chairman, NEXIM bank.”