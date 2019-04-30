We're The Only Apex Voice For Young People In The South-West, Says Yoruba Youth Council

A group, the Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), has sdescribed itself as the apex "recognised voice" of Yoruba Youth in the southwest of Nigeria.

The group affirmed that although it was saddled with the responsibility of protecting the tenets, culture and tradition of the Yoruba race, it still remains the only body promoting the uniquenes of the "Oduduwa region".

The YYC explained this on Sunday in an electronic statement issued by its spokesperson Remi Oladoye and obtained by SaharaReporters.

The group's southwest coordinators, Kazeem Wahab (Osun), Benson Akinwumi (Ondo), Femi Awogboro (Ekiti), Kayode Adebayo (Oyo), Femi Odeniyi (Lagos) and Daniel Sodeinde (Ogun), also signed the statement.

However, the group, which is a socio-cultural organisation, with its members both at home and in the Diaspora, said that it has nothing to do with a new group known as 'Yoruba Youth Leaders'.

It alleged that the group claiming to be Yoruba Youth leaders are "purely impostors parading themselves to swindle the members of the public".

According to the YYC, members of the group are resolute and unalloyed in their support to the leadership qualities of Comrade Eric Oluwole, its National President.

"The Yoruba youth in the world have cautioned members of the public against relating or having any dealings with some group of impostors parading themselves as Yoruba Youth Leaders," read the statement.

"The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) is a recognized body worldwide of all Yoruba youth at home and in the Diaspora that was established years ago through the support of Yoruba leaders such as Late Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Dr.Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, Late Dr. Frederick Fasehun, Late Maj.Gen Adeyinka Adebayo, sadled with the responsibility of holding and protecting the tenets, language, culture, traditions and integrity of the prestigious Odua nation as one unique race around the universe.

"Just like the Arewa Youth Council of the Hausa speaking aborigines, the Ijaw Youth Council, and other notable body of youths across the country, the body of Yoruba Youth Council has always remained and will remain one, under the leadership of Comrade Eric Oluwole as the National President.

"Any other disguised name not recognized as Yoruba Youth Council should therefore be disregarded by the general public.

"The Yoruba Youth Council on March 29, 2019 held its programme at Oduduwa's palace in Ile-Ife, where the Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja11 was honoured specially and appreciated for his great efforts towards the sustainability of our highly esteemed and envied culture and traditions.

"We also seized the opportunity to issue awards of commendation to illustrious notable personalities including the likes of Dr.Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu and many others for their immense contributions to the promotion and protection of the image of Yoruba land, culture and tradition, a ceremony which attracted participants from both within and outside the terrain of the country; Our counterparts from Itshekiri were also pleased to maintain their continuous identification with us during this memorable event."

"While appealing to custodians of culture and tradition, our state governors and other stakeholders disregard information about any YYC events scheduled for Wed 1st of May in Osun State, ile ife precisely, the group also maintained that Yoruba Youth Council has not changed its name; we remain as YYC."