'Where is Leah Sharibu?' Nigerians Ask Buhari After Securing Zainab Aliyu's Freedom From Saudi Arabia

Nigerians are taking to social media to express concerns over the continued detention of Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl still in Boko Haram captivity after the abduction in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The call is coming after the Nigerian Government secured the release of Zainab Aliyu, a student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, who was arrested after a banned drug, tramadol, was found in her bag on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Zainab, though, had insisted it was planted in her luggage by unknown persons.

On February 19, 2018, a total of 110 schoolgirls aged 11 to 19 were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorist group from the Government Girls' Science and Technical College,Yobe.



The terrorists had returned to remaining girls to the town after negotiations and ransom paid by the Nigerian government, with the exception of Leah, on account of her religion.



Reno Omokri, tweeting @renoomokri, said: "I celebrate the @MBuhari government for securing Zainab Aliyu’s release in record breaking time. President Buhari is to be commended. Now, I urge the President to apply the same sense of urgency that he showed for Zainab towards Leah Sharibu and make #FreeLeahSharibu a reality".





Uncle Mark tweet @iamUncleMark "I dont want to shake any religious table. But can Buhari and Co. use the same energy used in setting Zainab Aliyu free for Leah Sharibu. For God's sake it's been 432 days."



