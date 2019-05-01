Adamawa Governor Bindow 'Pays Himself' Severance Gratuity Despite Denying Past Governors

Officials of the Adamawa State Transition Committee have accused Jibrilla Bindow, the outgoing Governor of the state, of paying himself severance gratuity a month before leaving office.

Solomin Kumangar, media aide to Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Governor-Elect, told SaharaReporters: "it is disappointing for us to hear that the outgoing Governor has paid himself, the Deputy Governor and some select commissioners severance gratuity before the end of his tenure.

“This he did despite refusing to pay his predecessors, like former governors Boni Haruna and Murtala Nyako.”

Calls directed to the mobile phones of Governor Bindow's media aides on the matter were not answered.

Meanwhile, Bindow has confirmed that he will implement the new national minimum wage of N30,000 before leaving office on May 29.

Speaking at this year's May 1st Worker's Day, Bindow assured workers that he would be the first Governor to implement the new National minimum wage once it is gazetted by the Federal Government.

Bindow also claimed that during his four-year stewardship, his administration did not borrow a dime for capital projects.

"We are not owing salary for any category of civil servants as our administration comes to an end,” he said.

Emmanuel Fashe, Chairman of Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), Adamawa State chapter, urged the incoming administration to focus on staff training for optimum service delivery.