Buhari, Nigeria's Most Labour-friendly President, Says Ngige



Chris Ngige, Nigeria's Minister of Labour and Employment, says Muhammadu Buhari is the country's most labour-friendly president.

He made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday to mark the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration.

According to Ngige, the President is determined to create an economy that would bring sustainable abundance to the people.

The statement read: “On behalf of the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as its parastatals, I wish to send warm felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2019 Workers’ Day.

“The theme of this year’s celebration which is 'Another 100 years of struggle for jobs, dignity and social justice in Nigeria' aligns with the vision and efforts of President Buhari to not only uplift the lot of the Nigerian worker, but also leave a legacy of a buoyant economy capable of creating sustainable abundance for our people.

“The uniqueness of this year’s event manifests eventfully in its co-incidence with the centenary celebration of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which Nigeria proudly pioneered as the first country office in Africa 60 years ago, in Lagos in 1959.

“While I sincerely salute the resilience of the nation’s workforce and its numerous contributions to national development, we owe plentiful accolades to the most labour-friendly President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who took practical steps to douse the restiveness in the labour force he inherited four years ago due to unpaid salaries and allowances.

“He released bailout funds at the state and federal levels, and capped it all with a new national minimum wage for the Nigerian working class in public and private sectors. As we move to the Next Level, I have no doubt that things will get better. I wish you all a productive and fulfilling workers’ Day celebration.”

