Buhari, Nigeria's Most Labour-friendly President, Says Ngige

According to Ngige, the President is determined to create an economy that would bring sustainable abundance to the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019


Chris Ngige, Nigeria's Minister of Labour and Employment, says Muhammadu Buhari is the country's most labour-friendly president.

He made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday to mark the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration.

According to Ngige, the President is determined to create an economy that would bring sustainable abundance to the people.

The statement read: “On behalf of the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as its parastatals, I wish to send warm felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2019 Workers’ Day.

“The theme of this year’s celebration which is 'Another 100 years of struggle for jobs, dignity and social justice in Nigeria' aligns with the vision and efforts of President Buhari to not only uplift the lot of the Nigerian worker, but also leave a legacy of a buoyant economy capable of creating sustainable abundance for our people.

“The uniqueness of this year’s event manifests eventfully in its co-incidence with the centenary celebration of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which Nigeria proudly pioneered as the first country office in Africa 60 years ago, in Lagos in 1959.

“While I sincerely salute the resilience of the nation’s workforce and its numerous contributions to national development, we owe plentiful accolades to the most labour-friendly President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who took practical steps to douse the restiveness in the labour force he inherited four years ago due to unpaid salaries and allowances.

“He released bailout funds at the state and federal levels, and capped it all with a new national minimum wage for the Nigerian working class in public and private sectors. As we move to the Next Level, I have no doubt that things will get better. I wish you all a productive and fulfilling workers’ Day celebration.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okorocha Storms Federal High Court Abuja Over Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC Set To Compound Segun Oni's Court Woes by Suspending him
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fashola Asks: Those Who Don't support Borrowing, Are They Ready For Increased Taxes?
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Documents Show Osinbajo, Fashola Lied About Rise In Power Generation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okorocha Storms Federal High Court Abuja Over Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME We Kidnap Travellers Because Government Stopped Paying Us Amnesty Allowances, Kidnappers Tell Victims
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Air Force Commander Ignored My Distress Calls During Bandits’ Attack, Says Zamfara Emir
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Recovers N40m Hidden In Commercial Bank By Govt Agencies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Set To Compound Segun Oni's Court Woes by Suspending him
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Yahoo Boys, “Not Too Young To Scam” Trend And The Glorification Of Fraud In Nigeria By Alao Abiodun
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Fashola Asks: Those Who Don't support Borrowing, Are They Ready For Increased Taxes?
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police IGP To Appear Before Senate On May 7
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UBEC Chairman, Daughter Regain Freedom After Less Than 24 Hours In Captivity
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International China Sentences Canadian To Death For Drug Trafficking — The Second Time In Four Months
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad