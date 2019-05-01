IGP To Appear Before Senate On May 7

Adamu Mohammed, Nigeria's acting Inspector-General of Police, is set to appear before the Senate over the spate of killings, kidnappings and banditry across Nigeria on May 7.
This was revealed on the verified official Twitter handle of the Senate President.
Last week, the Senate summoned the police boss over the spate of insecurity across the country.
The tweet read: “Senate President, Dr Abubakar @BukolaSaraki, today announced on the floor of plenary that the acting IG of @PoliceNG, Mohammad Abubakar Adamu, will honour the invitation to appear before @NGRSenate on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 over issues of insecurity across the country.”
BREAKING: Senate President, Dr. Abubakar @BukolaSaraki, today announced on the floor of plenary that the Acting IG of @PoliceNG, Mohammad Abubakar Adamu, will honour the invitation to appear before @NGRSenate on Tuesday, 7th May, 2019 over issues of insecurity across the country. pic.twitter.com/3jNzzYVYrq— The Senate President (@SPNigeria) April 30, 2019