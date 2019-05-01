Labour Minister Chris Ngige Explains His Absence At Workers’ Day Celebrations

“Contrary to uncivilized attitude and barefaced lies contained in the address of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, I wish to state for the avoidance of doubt that the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige was absent at Wednesday’s Worker’s Day rally for reasons of ill-health."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, has denied absenting himself from the 2019 Workers’ Day celebrations in Abuja because of his current faceoff with organised labour over the headship of the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

In his address at the occasion, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said Ngige skipped the event, which was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, because of their disagreement over the NSITF board.

The NLC wants Frank Kokori sworn in as NSITF Chairman, but the Minister doesn't.

But the Minister denied the “uncivilized attitude and barefaced lies”, saying he was home recovering from illness.

“Contrary to uncivilized attitude and barefaced lies contained in the address of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, I wish to state for the avoidance of doubt that the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige was absent at Wednesday’s Worker’s Day rally for reasons of ill-health,” read a two-paragraph statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, Senator Ngige said he was absent as a result of ill health.

“The Minister has been down with flu since last Sunday. He met his doctors last Monday and has since been at home recuperating.”

