Nigerian Army Blasts Sidi Mohammed For Comparing Soldier's N1,000 Daily Allowance To Boko Haram's $3,000

The Nigerian Army has responded to the claim by Dr Sidi Ali Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Committee on the Northeast, that Nigerian soldiers combating Boko Haram terrorists earn N1,000 as daily allowance while the insurgents receive $3,000.

Speaking at the presentation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Sub-Sahara Africa’s Economic Outlook Report in Abuja on Monday, Mohammed, who is the Head of the Humanitarian Assistance and Rehabilitation arm of the PCNI, had said: “I will give you an example. The Nigerian military for example, gets N1, 000 per day for being in the North East, at the war front, as an allowance," he said.

“The same North-East, where if you are a member of Boko Haram you get $3,000 per day as allowance. So it is lucrative. Sometimes, they even give you money upfront. So we must do something about the youth from where they are recruiting.”

Responding on Wednesday, the Nigerian Army lambasted Mohammed, saying his claim is not only false but highly irresponsible.

A statement signed by Col. Sagir Musa, Army spokesman, said the statement by Dr Mohammed was meant to demoralise troops performing their constitutional duties to secure the country. He said the army authorities would report Mohammed to appropriate higher authorities.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication on SaharaReporters and other social media platforms, to a false claim credited to one Doctor Sidi Ali Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative," read the statement.

“In it, he alleged that the criminal terrorist group members earn as much as $3,000 daily, as against the Nigerian soldier who is paid N1, 000 only. This is not true; pure lie and highly irresponsible comment coming from a supposedly knowledgeable person of his calibre.

“It is also criminal and preposterous to compare the gallant soldiers of our Armed Forces with the ragtag terrorists’ criminal gang. Indeed, there is no such basis at all between the outlawed criminal terrorists who commit crime against humanity and our highly patriotic, courageous and brave soldiers whose sacrifice cannot be quantified.

“Over time, we have been alerting the world that the menace of Boko Haram terrorism is being aided and abetted by sympathisers’ such as Dr Sidi Ali Mohammed. He must have been associated with the terrorists’ group beyond what he may want the public to know for having the knowledge of how much a terrorist earns per day to commit atrocities against fellow Nigerians and other innocent people including women and children.

“His statement could be part of the deliberate attempt to demoralise the patriotic soldiers serving their fatherland so that the terrorists will take advantage of it. It is also a way of swaying the gullible youth to believe the lies of Boko Haram terrorists as being peddled by him.

“Therefore, we are calling on all Nigerians to discountenance the statement credited to Doctor Sidi Ali Mohammed while we take necessary steps to formally report him to the appropriate authorities to further substantiate these unfounded allegations.

“We would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Army would remain resolute and focused in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in our great nation and no amount of distraction or terrorists’ propaganda will dissuade it.”