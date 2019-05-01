Nigerian Army Blasts Sidi Mohammed For Comparing Soldier's N1,000 Daily Allowance To Boko Haram's $3,000

“Over time, we have been alerting the world that the menace of Boko Haram terrorism is being aided and abetted by sympathisers’ such as Dr Sidi Ali Mohammed. He must have been associated with the terrorists’ group beyond what he may want the public to know for having the knowledge of how much a terrorist earns per day to commit atrocities against fellow Nigerians and other innocent people including women and children.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019

The Nigerian Army  has responded to the claim by Dr Sidi Ali Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Committee on the Northeast, that Nigerian soldiers combating Boko Haram terrorists earn N1,000 as daily allowance while the insurgents receive $3,000.

Speaking at the presentation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Sub-Sahara Africa’s Economic Outlook Report in Abuja on Monday, Mohammed, who is the Head of the Humanitarian Assistance and Rehabilitation arm of the PCNI, had said: “I will give you an example. The Nigerian military for example, gets N1, 000 per day for being in the North East, at the war front, as an allowance," he said.

“The same North-East, where if you are a member of Boko Haram you get $3,000 per day as allowance. So it is lucrative. Sometimes, they even give you money upfront. So we must do something about the youth from where they are recruiting.”

Responding on Wednesday, the Nigerian Army lambasted Mohammed, saying his claim is not only false but highly irresponsible.

A statement signed by Col. Sagir Musa, Army spokesman, said the statement by Dr Mohammed was meant to demoralise troops performing their constitutional duties to secure the country. He said the army authorities would report Mohammed to appropriate higher authorities.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication on SaharaReporters and other social media platforms, to a false claim credited to one Doctor Sidi Ali Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative," read the statement.

“In it, he alleged that the criminal terrorist group members earn as much as $3,000 daily, as against the Nigerian soldier who is paid N1, 000 only. This is not true; pure lie and highly irresponsible comment coming from a supposedly knowledgeable person of his calibre.

“It is also criminal and preposterous to compare the gallant soldiers of our Armed Forces with the ragtag terrorists’ criminal gang. Indeed, there is no such basis at all between the outlawed criminal terrorists who commit crime against humanity and our highly patriotic, courageous and brave soldiers whose sacrifice cannot be quantified.

“Over time, we have been alerting the world that the menace of Boko Haram terrorism is being aided and abetted by sympathisers’ such as Dr Sidi Ali Mohammed. He must have been associated with the terrorists’ group beyond what he may want the public to know for having the knowledge of how much a terrorist earns per day to commit atrocities against fellow Nigerians and other innocent people including women and children.

“His statement could be part of the deliberate attempt to demoralise the patriotic soldiers serving their fatherland so that the terrorists will take advantage of it. It is also a way of swaying the gullible youth to believe the lies of Boko Haram terrorists as being peddled by him.

“Therefore, we are calling on all Nigerians to discountenance the statement credited to Doctor Sidi Ali Mohammed while we take necessary steps to formally report him to the appropriate authorities to further substantiate these unfounded allegations.

“We would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Army would remain resolute and focused in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in our great nation and no amount of distraction or terrorists’ propaganda will dissuade it.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Air Force Commander Ignored My Distress Calls During Bandits’ Attack, Says Zamfara Emir
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM 'Where is Leah Sharibu?' Nigerians Ask Buhari After Securing Zainab Aliyu's Freedom From Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency 'Boko Haram Members Earn $3,000 Daily But Nigerian Soldiers Get N1,000'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Blood-Thirsty Demons Of Zamfara (IV): Relentless Bandits, Helpless Policemen And Soldiers
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News Niger Delta Avengers Blow Up Oil Pipelines To Kaduna, Warri Refineries‎
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Buhari’s Aides Frustrating Dialogue With Niger Delta Avengers, Bayelsa Elders Claim
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Prepare Yourselves, Children And Neighborhood For A Revolution Says Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Adamawa Governor Bindow 'Pays Himself' Severance Gratuity Despite Denying Past Governors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Air Force Commander Ignored My Distress Calls During Bandits’ Attack, Says Zamfara Emir
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Suspends Former Ekiti Governor Segun Oni Indefinitely
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Musings On Delayed Passports At The Canadian High Commission By Ehi Braimah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Recovers N40m Hidden In Commercial Bank By Govt Agencies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Labour Minister Chris Ngige Explains His Absence At Workers’ Day Celebrations
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Monkey Dey Work, Baboon Dey Chop by Senami Kojah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME We Kidnap Travellers Because Government Stopped Paying Us Amnesty Allowances, Kidnappers Tell Victims
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad