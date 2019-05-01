'Nigerian Govt Yet To Fully Compensate Victims Of 2011 Post-election Violence'

"The remaining N4billion is still pending, which is why we are calling on the Federal Government to speed up and pay the outstanding compensation, because our people have been suffering for the past eight years after the unfortunate incident."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019

Adamu Mohammed Kagarko, Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Muslim Ummah Development Association (SOKAMUDA), has called on the Nigerian government to redeem its promises to victims of the 2011 post-election violence.

He said majority of the persons displaced during the 2011 post-election violence in southern Kaduna still live in rented apartments.

Addressing orphans and widows left behind by the people killed in the violence, at an event in memory of the victims of the crisis, the chairman said the victims have been denied justice by the Nigerian government.

He assured the victims that the association will always remember the victims of ‎2011 post-election violence.

He said: “This is why we are calling on Federal Government to pay the remaining N4billion out of the N7billion compensation promised the displaced persons.

‎”The Federal Government promised to pay a compensation of N7billion, but so far only N3billion has been released through the Kaduna State government.

"The remaining N4billion is still pending, which is why we are calling on the Federal Government to speed up and pay the outstanding compensation, because our people have been suffering for the past eight years after the unfortunate incident."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okorocha Storms Federal High Court Abuja Over Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC Set To Compound Segun Oni's Court Woes by Suspending him
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fashola Asks: Those Who Don't support Borrowing, Are They Ready For Increased Taxes?
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Documents Show Osinbajo, Fashola Lied About Rise In Power Generation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okorocha Storms Federal High Court Abuja Over Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME We Kidnap Travellers Because Government Stopped Paying Us Amnesty Allowances, Kidnappers Tell Victims
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Air Force Commander Ignored My Distress Calls During Bandits’ Attack, Says Zamfara Emir
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Recovers N40m Hidden In Commercial Bank By Govt Agencies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Set To Compound Segun Oni's Court Woes by Suspending him
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Ask Buhari To Sack 'Apostle of Corruption' Joseph Nnana As NEXIM Bank Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Yahoo Boys, “Not Too Young To Scam” Trend And The Glorification Of Fraud In Nigeria By Alao Abiodun
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Fashola Asks: Those Who Don't support Borrowing, Are They Ready For Increased Taxes?
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police IGP To Appear Before Senate On May 7
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UBEC Chairman, Daughter Regain Freedom After Less Than 24 Hours In Captivity
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International China Sentences Canadian To Death For Drug Trafficking — The Second Time In Four Months
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad