'Nigerian Govt Yet To Fully Compensate Victims Of 2011 Post-election Violence'

Adamu Mohammed Kagarko, Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Muslim Ummah Development Association (SOKAMUDA), has called on the Nigerian government to redeem its promises to victims of the 2011 post-election violence.

He said majority of the persons displaced during the 2011 post-election violence in southern Kaduna still live in rented apartments.

Addressing orphans and widows left behind by the people killed in the violence, at an event in memory of the victims of the crisis, the chairman said the victims have been denied justice by the Nigerian government.

He assured the victims that the association will always remember the victims of ‎2011 post-election violence.

He said: “This is why we are calling on Federal Government to pay the remaining N4billion out of the N7billion compensation promised the displaced persons.

‎”The Federal Government promised to pay a compensation of N7billion, but so far only N3billion has been released through the Kaduna State government.

"The remaining N4billion is still pending, which is why we are calling on the Federal Government to speed up and pay the outstanding compensation, because our people have been suffering for the past eight years after the unfortunate incident."

