REVEALED: Jealous Lover Who Set Ex-Girlfriend's Family Ablaze Escaped From Prison In 2013

"He killed his former wife named Abiye Akinola sometimes in the year 2000 and this led to his remandment at the Olokuta Medium Prison here in Akure. Adenuga, however, escaped during a jailbreak in 2013 but the ealier murder case would now be looked into with a view to having him face the full weight of the law."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2019

Adedeji Williams Adenuga, the man suspected to have set his ex-girlfriend's family of nine ablaze in Okitipupa axis of Ondo State, was an ex-convict who escaped from the prison custody, the Police have said.

Undie Adie, State Commissioner of Police, revealed this on Tuesday shortly after parading the suspected arsonist before journalists at headquaters of the Police Command in Akure. 

Adie said Adenuga had once, in 2013, joined some criminals in escaping from the Olokuta Medium Prison in Akure during a jail break.

He said Adenuga was jailed and remanded in the prison for killing his wife, identified as Abiye Akinola, in 2000. 

He described the suspected arsonist as a "notorious criminal element" who has a record of a murder case with the Ondo State Police Command. 

"It is very unfortunate to note here that this same suspect is rather notorious for committing this same act, especailly murder," he said.

"He killed his former wife named Abiye Akinola sometimes in the year 2000 and this led to his remandment at the Olokuta Medium Prison here in Akure. Adenuga, however, escaped during a jailbreak in 2013 but the ealier murder case would now be looked into with a view to having him face the full weight of the law."

Adie also explained that Adenuga, April 23, 2019, set ablaze the family of his ex-girlfriend identified as Titi Sunmonu, based on the grouse that the lady jilted him.

Eight of these family members, who were mostly children, died at the hospital, while the ninth, the ex-girlfriend, is the only survivor, receiving treatment at the hospital.

The suspect, who said she burnt the family because Titi aborted his baby, escaped after the alleged crime but was eventually arrested in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, by the Police.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME We Kidnap Travellers Because Government Stopped Paying Us Amnesty Allowances, Kidnappers Tell Victims
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME 203 In Zamfara, 112 In Kaduna — How 1071 People Were Killed In The First Quarter Of 2019
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Senior Shell Workers Regain Freedom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UBEC Chairman, Daughter Regain Freedom After Less Than 24 Hours In Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Blasts Sidi Mohammed For Comparing Soldier's N1,000 Daily Allowance To Boko Haram's $3,000
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Prepare Yourselves, Children And Neighborhood For A Revolution Says Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Adamawa Governor Bindow 'Pays Himself' Severance Gratuity Despite Denying Past Governors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Air Force Commander Ignored My Distress Calls During Bandits’ Attack, Says Zamfara Emir
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics ICPC Investigates Ownership Of Multi-billion Naira Housing Estates Abandoned In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Suspends Former Ekiti Governor Segun Oni Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Musings On Delayed Passports At The Canadian High Commission By Ehi Braimah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Recovers N40m Hidden In Commercial Bank By Govt Agencies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Labour Minister Chris Ngige Explains His Absence At Workers’ Day Celebrations
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Monkey Dey Work, Baboon Dey Chop by Senami Kojah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad