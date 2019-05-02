2019 Presidential Aspirant Mathias Tsado Becomes National Secretary Of ADP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has approved the appointment of Engr. Mathias Tsado as the new National Secretary of the party.

Tsado, who hails from Niger State, was a presidential aspirant in the last general election.

"Tsado's appointment is meant to achieve balance in the party's leadership structure," the party said in a statement.

'Since the new Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Najeem Awodele is a Muslim from the South, the National Secretary has to be a Christian from the North. This consideration is in tandem with our Philosophy that equity and fairness are necessary ingredients for Nation-building."

Accepting the offer, Tsado said: "I have officially accepted the offer to serve as the National Secretary of Action Democratic Party in a bid to repair the image of the party and reposition the party as the credible alternative.

"While all other issues are being resolved to ensure all members find a mutual ground and allow the party to come out stronger, it's necessary for everyone to know that it's only in the best interest of the country that this offer was accepted. All those who left the party due to the crisis are hereby invited back to the fold as we begin to rebuild not just a political party but a family of patriotic and visionary Nigerians.

"I have received many congratulatory messages, it's to me a call to serve and not just a mere ceremonial status, hence I shall remain the regular MBT whose dream is to see the emergence of the New Nigeria. We shall unveil our plans as soon as we take off fully, I count on your continuous support as we push for a citizens centred politics and governance."