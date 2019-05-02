Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace

Angry Zamfara residents killed seven suspected bandits at the emir’s palace on Wednesday.

The residents also mobbed an official of State Security Service (SSS) who accompanied the bandits to the palace.

It was gathered that the bandits visited Husseini Dan-Ali, Emir of Birnin Magaji, to retrieve some cows that the villagers had seized from them after an airstrike by the Nigeria Air Force.

However, residents learnt of the bandits visit to the emir’s palace and stormed the palace while the meetings was on. They attempted to set fire on the palace but they were entreated and waited at the palace to prevent the bandits from leaving.

“As they were about to leave, the villagers attacked them and kill the seven of them," said a source.

“The SSS official who accompanied them to the palace was also attacked but he was rescued by some soldiers. The car he came with was destroyed."

The Police are yet to respond to inquiries or make any comment about the incident.