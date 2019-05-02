Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace

It was gathered that the bandits visited Husseini Dan-Ali, Emir of Birnin Magaji, to retrieve some cows that the villagers had seized from them after an airstrike by the Nigeria Air Force.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2019

Angry Zamfara residents killed seven suspected bandits at the emir’s palace on Wednesday.

The residents also mobbed an official of State Security Service (SSS) who accompanied the bandits to the palace.

It was gathered that the bandits visited Husseini Dan-Ali, Emir of Birnin Magaji, to retrieve some cows that the villagers had seized from them after an airstrike by the Nigeria Air Force.

However, residents learnt of the bandits visit to the emir’s palace and stormed the palace while the meetings was on. They attempted to set fire on the palace but they were entreated and waited at the palace to prevent the bandits from leaving.

“As they were about to leave, the villagers attacked them and kill the seven of them," said a source.

“The SSS official who accompanied them to the palace was also attacked but he was rescued by some soldiers. The car he came with was destroyed."

The Police are yet to respond to inquiries or make any comment about the incident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Rules Against Shell Over Killing Of Ogoni Leaders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Four 'Kidnappers' Arraigned In Court In Abuja For 'Releasing Their Dogs On Policemen'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kidnap Four Nursing Students, Two Teachers At Zamfara School
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Don Jazzy Pens Touching Tribute As Tiwa Savage Departs Mavins For Universal Music Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Dickson Won't Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Bayelsa Until...
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Be Ready For More Tax If You Want New Minimum Wage, Governors Tell Workers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Rules Against Shell Over Killing Of Ogoni Leaders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Suspends Former Ekiti Governor Segun Oni Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Four 'Kidnappers' Arraigned In Court In Abuja For 'Releasing Their Dogs On Policemen'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Prepare Yourselves, Children And Neighborhood For A Revolution Says Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Saudi Arabia Frees Ibrahim Abubakar, The Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah With Zainab Aliyu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad