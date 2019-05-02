Bandits Kidnap Four Nursing Students, Two Teachers At Zamfara School

Four nursing students and and two teachers have been kidnapped by armed bandits who attacked the Government Girls Secondary School Moriki, Zuru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to BBC Hausa, the incident happened on Wednesday night.

After the attack, which left one person dead, the bandits are reported to have kidnapped two teachers and four nursing students.

A resident was quoted as saying the gunmen were unable to get to reach the location where students were sleeping.

The incident, according to the report, happened while residents were watching the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Liverpool.