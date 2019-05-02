Civic Media Lab Partners British Council, European Union For 2019 World Press Freedom Day Event

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day, the Civic Media Lab is set to organize a media event to torchlight the extent of press freedom in Nigeria.

The event will be held in conjunction with the European Union and British union under Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) initiative, which targets the effectiveness of rule of law in Nigeria.

According to Oluwaseun Akinfolarin, Director of the Civic Media Lab, seasoned journalists would be speaking at the event.

Akinfolarin also said that would create an opportunity for journalists to discuss the critical issues that affect their work and possible way of addressing it.

The keynote speaker for the event is Motunrayo Alaka, Co-ordinator, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism. Veteran journalist and Executive Director of Media Career Centre, Lekan Otufodunrin, will also be speaking at the event.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with seasoned journalists who will discuss issues affecting journalism in Nigeria and recommend possible ways to address it.

“We are particular about the lives of journalists in Nigeria and this event affords us an opportunity to talk about issues that affect us as journalists and also chart a way forward in achieving press freedom in Nigeria,” Akinfolarin said.

Oluwatoyosi Giwa, Component Manager of RoLAC, said the aim of the programme is to enhance good governance in Nigeria, by contributing to the strengthening of the rule of law and curbing corruption.

“RoLAC is actually seeking to support actions that can be taken by civil society and media groups towards ensuring the protection of the rights of journalists who face threat investigating and reporting on corruption cases,” she said.

The event will be held at the Civic Media Lab on May 3rd, 2019.

Participants can register via https://forms.gle/uAPw8ktsmRm4cZ4Y9.