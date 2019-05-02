Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura

Musa Umar, an in-law of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, has been kidnapped at his hometown in Daura.

Umar is married to the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari’s sister, and is also the father of Fatima Musa, wife of Mohammed Abubakar, Buhari’s aide de camp (ADC), according to reports.

It was gathered that some unidentified gunmen stormed the house of Umar around 7pm on Wednesday, and dragged him away.

According to eyewitnesses, Umar had just returned from the evening prayer and was sitting in front of his house when the gunmen drove in with a Peugeot 406 car.

They shot into the air to disperse the crowd before forcing Umar to enter the car.

Immediately the gunmen left, villagers trooped into Umar’s house to sympathise with the family.

