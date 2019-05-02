Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm

The Federal Executive Council meeting scheduled to commence at 10am on Thursday has been shifted to 4pm.



The reason for the development has not been made public although sources speculate the delay is to afford Vice President Yemi Osinbajo time to return from Lagos where he is held up.

The Vice President is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari, who embarked on a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom last week.

Buhari left the country after official engagement in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday, and he is expected to return to Nigeria all things being equal at the weekend.