'Your Absence Has Emboldened Kidnappers, Bandits' — PDP Tells Buhari To End Private UK Visit Immediately

"The party describes as completely unacceptable for President Buhari to practically abandon his responsibilities, as the Commander-In-Chief, at least for now, to pursue unexplained private matters in foreign lands, while bandits, marauders and insurgents seize our nation; maim, kidnap and kill our citizens with reckless abandon.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to end his "private visit" to the United Kingdom and face the plummeting state of affairs in the country, especially security.

Kola Ologbodiyan, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the demand in a statement seen by SaharaReporters on Thursday. 

The statement reads: "The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges President Muhammadu Buhari to end his 'private visit' abroad and immediately return home to face the deteriorated security situation in the country.

"The party describes as completely unacceptable for President Buhari to practically abandon his responsibilities, as the Commander-In-Chief, at least for now, to pursue unexplained private matters in foreign lands, while bandits, marauders and insurgents seize our nation; maim, kidnap and kill our citizens with reckless abandon.

"President Buhari’s inattention has emboldened insurgents and bandits to continue to over-run communities, unleash mayhem and bloodletting on citizens in Borno, Zamfara, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe Taraba, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi and other states of the federation, including Mr. President’s home state, Katsina.

"While President Buhari wanders abroad, bandits are having a field day, pillaging communities in Katsina state; killing several persons and abducting the District Head of his hometown, Daura, Musa Umar; the father in-law of Mr. President’s security aide. Within this period, marauders invaded communities in Adamawa and killed no fewer that 26 innocent Nigerians; many more have been killed in Borno, Taraba, Benue and Zamfara states, where bandits also reportedly attacked Government Girls Secondary School Moriki, and kidnapped some school girls.

"While the Buhari administration remains virtually nonchalant, kidnappers have taken over many of our major highways, with hundreds of compatriots held in captivity in forests along Kaduna-Abuja, Taraba-Katsina-Ala and other highways in the country.

"It is clear that President Buhari has not demonstrated required capacity to control the security situation and now resorts to cheap escapism, particularly in the face of allegations in the public space that certain individuals around his administration are benefitting from the situation.

"This is in addition to allegations that some of the bandits arrested, in states such as Katsina, are not Nigerians but aliens allegedly imported by the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Niger Republic to assist it in unleashing violence and rigging the 2019 general elections.

"The PDP urges the police to investigate this alleged links. The fact remains that President Buhari has completely failed our nation. In fact, his dereliction to duty is a clear signal that he has been practically overwhelmed, deflated and has nothing to offer.

"The situation in Nigeria today signposts the terrible condition our nation will face if the Presidential mandate is not retrieved at the tribunal to enable competent and uncompromised hands to run the affairs of our country.The PDP therefore calls on President Buhari to immediately return home and use the remaining part of his tenure to seek help instead of wandering abroad under the guise of private visits."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Reps Invite 'This Man' Buhari To Explain Widespread Killings By Bandits, Kidnappers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Run A Kindergarten, Supermarket, Shambolic System Of Govt’ — Kwankwasiyya Movement Rips Into Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 2019 Presidential Aspirant Mathias Tsado Becomes National Secretary Of ADP
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Dickson Won't Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Bayelsa Until...
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Ex-Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime's Wife Moves To Snatch Custody Of Their Son From Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Four 'Kidnappers' Arraigned In Court In Abuja For 'Releasing Their Dogs On Policemen'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News Saudi Arabia Frees Ibrahim Abubakar, The Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah With Zainab Aliyu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Reps Invite 'This Man' Buhari To Explain Widespread Killings By Bandits, Kidnappers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Run A Kindergarten, Supermarket, Shambolic System Of Govt’ — Kwankwasiyya Movement Rips Into Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Entertainment Don Jazzy Pens Touching Tribute As Tiwa Savage Departs Mavins For Universal Music Group
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Prepare Yourselves, Children And Neighborhood For A Revolution Says Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad