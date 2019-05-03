Bandits Relocating To Niger, Kaduna, Kano To Escape Army's 'Scorpion Sting'

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2019

Bandits fleeing Operation Harbin Kunama III (Scorpion sting) in Zamfara State are now taking refuge in Kaduna, Kano and Niger states.

The alarm was raised by Tukur Buratai, a Lietenant-General and Chief of Army Staff, while addressing a press conference at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, on the 'Reorganisation of Exercise Harbin Kunama III'.

Buratai said the movement is due to successes recorded by the army in troubled areas such as Zamfara and Katsina states.

He thereafter announced that the army would be conducting the special exercise in the affected areas to rid them of the bandits and other criminal elements.

The army had launched Harbin Kunama III  on April 1, 2019.

SaharaReporters can report that despite the operation, killings have continued with the latest in the series being an attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Wednesday night.

SaharaReporters, New York

