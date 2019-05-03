Nigerian Government Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Herdsmen Over Insecurity

A Federal Government delegation on Friday met with the national leaders of Miyetti Allahh Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) as part of efforts to curtail security challenges in the country.



Abdulrahman Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, who led the delegation to Birnin Kebbi, said it was part of regional action plan on security challenges.

“It is part of steps we have taken to curtail the issue of insecurity and clashes between herdsmen and farmers," he said.

“You should not forget the fact that we have extended the meeting as a regional one when the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) hosted a conference on this.

“These kind of issues were discussed, and part of it was to provide national action plan on security challenges and solutions by all the members of the ECOWAS Commission and to present them for consideration.



“That is the main reason we have come to Kebbi State to dialogue with leaders of herdsmen as part of the process. The criminals have infiltrated into the crisis, and we should cooperate and deal decisively with the culprits, hence we called for this interaction. Those criminals that are beyond redemption, will be dealt with and brought them to book."