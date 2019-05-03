Nigerian Government Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Herdsmen Over Insecurity

“That is the main reason we have come to Kebbi State to dialogue with leaders of herdsmen as part of the process. The criminals have infiltrated into the crisis, and we should cooperate and deal decisively with the culprits, hence we called for this interaction. Those criminals that are beyond redemption, will be dealt with and brought them to book."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2019

A Federal Government delegation on Friday met with the national leaders of Miyetti Allahh Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) as part of efforts to curtail security challenges in the country.

Abdulrahman Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, who led the delegation to Birnin Kebbi, said it was part of regional action plan on security challenges.

“It is part of steps we have taken to curtail the issue of insecurity and clashes between herdsmen and farmers," he said.

“You should not forget the fact that we have extended the meeting as a regional one when the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) hosted a conference on this.

“These kind of issues were discussed, and part of it was to provide national action plan on security challenges and solutions by all the members of the ECOWAS Commission and to present them for consideration.

“That is the main reason we have come to Kebbi State to dialogue with leaders of herdsmen as part of the process. The criminals have infiltrated into the crisis, and we should cooperate and deal decisively with the culprits, hence we called for this interaction. Those criminals that are beyond redemption, will be dealt with and brought them to book."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Bandits Relocating To Niger, Kaduna, Kano To Escape Army's 'Scorpion Sting'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa Generation Game By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan, And The Army By Ola’ Idowu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Foreign Troops Only Giving Nigerian Soldiers ‘Coordinates’ Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Fresh Fighting, New Blame Game in South Sudan
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Gbajabiamila Woos Lawmakers With Smartphones
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Markets Tinubu-Ojo Ignores Protest, Installs Iyaloja, Babaloja In Computer Village
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME LASTMA Officer Knocked Off Third Mainland Bridge
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Ex-Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime's Wife Moves To Snatch Custody Of Their Son From Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PDP's Ogunlewe Set To Join His Son Moyosore In APC 'In The Next 30 Days'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Four Kwara Government Officials Remanded In Prison For 'Laundering N20.3m'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Iyaloja Of Computer Village And The Tragedy Of A Nation Resistant To Development By Bright Ogundare
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Bribe-taking Security Operatives, Gangs Force Nigerians To Pay Dearly For Food (II)
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME For Falsifying His Age, Court Sacks Adamawa APC Federal Lawmaker-Elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Sacks All Permanent Secretaries In Kano
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad