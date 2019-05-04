Kogi Judiciary Worker Dies Day After Resumption From Strike Over Salary Arrears

The Magistrate Court 2 in Lokoja, Kogi State, was thrown into mourning over the news of the demise of 43-year-old Fatimah Noah, who died a day after the state branch of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) called off its five months' industrial action.

An account had it that the deceased was a dedicated staff and resumed work on Monday with her colleagues, as JUSUN called off its five months' strike, following the intervention of the National Judicial Council (NJC), in the trade dispute between the judiciary and the Kogi State government.

It was gathered that the late Noah, a widow, popularly known as Mama Danlandi at the office, slumped and died in her residence in Lokoja, around 8pm on Thursday.

The cause of her death is, however, being attributed to a yet-to-be-established illness.

According to The Nation newspaper, one of her colleagues said she was seen on duty on Thursday, without betraying any sign of sickness or any form of discomfort in or around her, until she closed and left for home.

A family source said since her husband died years ago, the burden of family upkeep rested on her, but that the situation was compounded by prolonged non-payment of salaries.

“Mama Danladi, who had not taken salaries for the past one year, and a widow with children in tertiary institutions, was said to have scouted for just N20,000 three days ago to address pressing needs of one of her sons in school without success,” said a source.

The remains of late Mama Danladi was taken to Idah on Friday, where she was buried according to Islamic rites.