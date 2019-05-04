NUT: Banditry Creating Wide Gap In Education Between North And South

The union lamented that the banditry in the region was gaining ground like the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, which it said had led to the killing of 600 teachers in Borno State.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2019

Mike Ene, the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), says banditry in the North-East is morphing into another Boko Haram insurgency in the region and is creating a wide gap in education between the North and the South.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Secretary-General commented on the attack by bandits on the Government Girls Secondary School in Moriki area of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The union also decried the security challenges facing the North-West and demanded action.

The union lamented that the banditry in the region was gaining ground like the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, which it said had led to the killing of 600 teachers in Borno State.

He said the activities of the bandits in the North-West, if unchecked, would affect education adversely.

He said: “It is regrettable that banditry is becoming so rampant in the North-West and the people cannot sleep with their two eyes closed. What do students have to give to kidnappers? It is beyond human imagination that gunmen struck and found their way into schools. This is an occurrence that this country should rise and fix squarely.

“The activities of the bandits in the region are creating a wide gap in education between the North and South. Banditry has claimed the lives of many teachers.

“In Borno State alone, we have lost over 600 teachers through Boko Haram activities. Beyond losing them, Boko Haram fighters and bandits are now heading for the North-West and this will affect education adversely.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME JAMB To Publish Names Of Prominent Politicians Who Cheated During UTME
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Unlike Jonathan, Buhari's Administration Witnessed Gross Destruction Of Nigeria's Electoral Process, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnapping, Tactical Fund-raising Tool For Terrorist Organisations, Say Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Kukah: Sharia Was Supposed To Bring Joy — How Come Boko Haram And Bandits Have Taken Over?
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Promises Buhari More Protests Over 'Herdsmen Attacks'
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Gowon Slumps During David Ejoor's Burial In Delta
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME For Falsifying His Age, Court Sacks Adamawa APC Federal Lawmaker-Elect
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PDP's Ogunlewe Set To Join His Son Moyosore In APC 'In The Next 30 Days'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Iyaloja Of Computer Village And The Tragedy Of A Nation Resistant To Development By Bright Ogundare
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Drugs Minister: How We Secured Release Of Zainab Aliyu, Ibrahim Abubakar from Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Bribe-taking Security Operatives, Gangs Force Nigerians To Pay Dearly For Food (II)
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Bandits Relocating To Niger, Kaduna, Kano To Escape Army's 'Scorpion Sting'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Four Kwara Government Officials Remanded In Prison For 'Laundering N20.3m'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption The Chateau Overlooking Lake Geneva Was Bought For Peter Bosworth For $31m
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Government Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Herdsmen Over Insecurity
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Gbajabiamila Woos Lawmakers With Smartphones
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad