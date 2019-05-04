Some Foreign Interests Working To Derail May 29 Handover, Says Nigerian Army

“The Army has noted with great concern the efforts by some unpatriotic individuals, groups and foreign interests determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation in this country in particular and West African sub-region," he said.

by Sahara Reporters May 04, 2019

The Nigerian Army has said some foreign interests are working hard to derail the inauguration of President Muhammad Buhari on May 29.

Colonel Sagir Musa, the acting Director, Army Public Relations, made the revelation on Saturday, said the foreign interests were working to cause disaffection and divide the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) which is fighting Boko Haram and Islamic State for West African Province (SWAP) terrorists.

“The Army has noted with great concern the efforts by some unpatriotic individuals, groups and foreign interests determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation in this country in particular and West African sub-region," he said.

“These persons and groups are making concerted efforts to further induce the ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with funds and other logistic supports. Their body language and unguarded utterances seem to be in tandem with above and imply tacit support for the criminals.

“Some of these mischievous elements thought that we would not have safe and successful general election, but they were proved wrong, hence they want to derail the scheduled handover ceremony later this month and to scuttle the democratic process in the country.

“We note that foreign interests are also working assiduously to cause disaffection and divide the coalition MNJTF to give room for the ISWAP and its defeated local franchise, the Boko Haram terrorists group, to resurrect.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Government Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Herdsmen Over Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Bandits Relocating To Niger, Kaduna, Kano To Escape Army's 'Scorpion Sting'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Those Who Sabotage The Fight Against Terrorism By Okechukwu Nwanguma
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Boko Haram Attacks Continue, But Borno State Residents Are Fighting Back
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Military Bars 278 Muslim Pilgrims, Senator Ndume From Flying Out Of Maiduguri
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gowon Slumps During David Ejoor's Burial In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS Officials Arrest 43 Girls 'Stark Naked' From Calabar Brothels
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME For Falsifying His Age, Court Sacks Adamawa APC Federal Lawmaker-Elect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Unlike Jonathan, Buhari's Administration Witnessed Gross Destruction Of Nigeria's Electoral Process, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ‘Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Magumeri, Without Opposition For Four Hours
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB To Publish Names Of Prominent Politicians Who Cheated During UTME
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Like Tonto Dikeh Like Nigeria Politicians By Lawal Sodiq Adewale
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Of Fallacious History And Pseudo - Science: The Ooni Enitan’s Dalliance With Diddle By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Some Bankers Are Deliberately Sabotaging Our Investigations, Says Magu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Ex-NAMA DG Transferred N9m Several Times A Day To 'Defraud' The Agency Of N2.8bn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad