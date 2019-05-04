Some Foreign Interests Working To Derail May 29 Handover, Says Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said some foreign interests are working hard to derail the inauguration of President Muhammad Buhari on May 29.

Colonel Sagir Musa, the acting Director, Army Public Relations, made the revelation on Saturday, said the foreign interests were working to cause disaffection and divide the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) which is fighting Boko Haram and Islamic State for West African Province (SWAP) terrorists.



“The Army has noted with great concern the efforts by some unpatriotic individuals, groups and foreign interests determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation in this country in particular and West African sub-region," he said.



“These persons and groups are making concerted efforts to further induce the ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with funds and other logistic supports. Their body language and unguarded utterances seem to be in tandem with above and imply tacit support for the criminals.



“Some of these mischievous elements thought that we would not have safe and successful general election, but they were proved wrong, hence they want to derail the scheduled handover ceremony later this month and to scuttle the democratic process in the country.



“We note that foreign interests are also working assiduously to cause disaffection and divide the coalition MNJTF to give room for the ISWAP and its defeated local franchise, the Boko Haram terrorists group, to resurrect.”