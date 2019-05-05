BREAKING: Buhari Departs London For Nigeria After London Medical Trip

His plane, a Boeing 737 Business, left Standsted Airport in London at about 12:20pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed London, United Kingdom, for Nigeria after his "private visit" that sources have confirmed was a medical trip.

His plane, a Boeing 737 Business Ajet with registration number 5N-FGT, left Standsted Airport in London at about 12:20pm.

On April 24, Buhari had left the country for London without handing over as constitutionally required to the Vice President.

The "private visit" was a day after the President visited Lagos to commission projects, including the 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; the Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.

"Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday," Femi Adesina, his spokesman, had said.

"He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads. At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019."

Presidency sources told SaharaReporters the trip was for medical reasons.

